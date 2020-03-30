Olympics to go ahead in July/August 2021

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will start on July 23 next year and run until August 8.

The International Olympic Committee confirmed the new dates today after an IOC Executive Board meeting.

The Opening Ceremony of the 32nd Games had been scheduled for the 24 July this year and were forced to be postponed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The delay of one year was agreed by the board following discussions with the Tokyo 2020 organising committee and the International Federations.

Finn Valley walker Brendan Boyce has already qualified for the games while Badminton duo Chloe and Sam Magee and 800m runner Mark English are hopeful of making it through qualifying events when sport gets the go ahead to return.