NI nurses spending their own money on PPE – O’Neill

The death toll from COVID-19 in the Republic has risen to 46, with 10 more deaths reported last evening. Three of those were in the North West.

200 new cases were confirmed, bringing the national total to 2,615, 24 of them in Donegal.

45 per cent of business leaders are fearful of the lasting impact of Covid-19 on their mental health and survival in business.

Today's survey by recruitment firm Osborne also shows 93 per cent of managers are supportive of the government's actions during the crisis.

It's reported that nurses in Northern Ireland are spending their own money on personal protective equipment.

There are now 410 cases of the coronavirus North of the border, after 86 new cases and six more deaths yesterday.

The deputy first minister, Michelle O'Neill, says a shortage of PPE is a major issue........