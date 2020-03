Fianna Fail leader Michael Martin says he's hopeful a new government can be formed within the next three weeks.

He told Highland Radio this morning that talks are continuing between his party and Fine Gael, with a view towards agreeing a programme for government which will manage the economic recovery which will follow the current Coronavirus pandemic.

He wouldn't be drawn on whether the position of Taoiseach will be rotated, and if so, who would take it first..............