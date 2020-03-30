Mayor of Derry and Strabane urges people not to dump illegally

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Michaela Boyle, has appealed to the public to be responsible when it comes to the disposal of household waste.

Following the latest UK Government restrictions on movement which came into force at the weekend, the decision was made to close all council recycling facilities to the public. Increased numbers of visitors to the centres in recent days had raised concerns over social distancing and the unnecessary movement of people in Derry and Strabane.

All 11 sites at Pennyburn, Strathfoyle, Claudy, Glendermott, Strahans Rd, Eglinton, Park, Donemana, Plumbridge, Killen and Newtownstewart are now closed to the public and people are asked to dispose of waste in their regular bin collections until further notice.

Mayor Boyle today said that people should use their blue, black and brown bins as appropriate and that bins collection will be operating as normal......