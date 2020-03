The number of ICU beds at Letterkenny University Hospital has been increased from 5 to 14, with four more coming on stream.

On today's Nine til Noon Show, Hospital Manager Sean Murphy confirmed that six ICU beds were in use this morning.

He also urged any businesses which have closed and may have hand sanitiser they no longer need to donate it to the hospital, to ensure that their stocks are maintained.

Mr Murphy also confirmed more vital equipment is on the way.................