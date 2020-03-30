Donegal County Council closes all buildings to the public

All of Donegal County Council's buildings are closed to the public until further notice, as a result of new restrictions announced on Friday evening.

The council says its Crisis Management Team has considered the implications of the new measures announced, and is fully committed to adhering to them.

Staff will continue to work in the buildings and where essential at the various premises and sites where essential work is required.

Staff will continue to work on essential / emergency work such as the provision of water and sewerage, fighting fires, keeping public spaces clean and providing homeless services amongst others.

Donegal County Council say thier capacity to deal with emergencies is not affected at this time. and it is thier objective to ensure that the continuity of essential services to the public is maintained.

If the situation is likely to change, the council will make the public aware of any implications and provide appropriate advice and guidance.

The Council has reassured the public that they have considerable experience built up over many years dealing with exceptional circumstances and events and the Members and Staff of the Council will continue to work in the best interests of the people.