Covid-19 Community Response Forum to be established in Donegal

A dedicated Covid-19 Community Response Forum is being established in Donegal.

A community support helpline has also been set up to assist at risk members of the public in accessing non-emergency and non-medical supports and advice during the current pandemic.

At the instigation of the Housing Minister, Donegal County Council has joined with local organisations to establish a Covid-19 Community Response Forum which aims to ensure a coordinated community response and to enable all voluntary statutory agencies to collaborate in support of communities, particularly the most vulnerable.

A confidential helpline is due to come into effect today. People can call 1800 928 982 or email covidsupport@donegalcoco.ie between 9am and 5pm.

The helpline is focused primarily on ensuring vulnerable members of the community or those living alone can access deliveries of groceries, medicine and fuels.

Over 20 groups are included in the COVID-19 Donegal Community Response Forum including; the HSE, An Garda Siochana, TUSLA, IFA, Local Link and Red Cross - Donegal.