An Post has confirmed at all social welfare payments will be available for collection at the Post Office for up to 90 Days after the payment day.

Any welfare payment customer affected by Covid-19, self-isolating, or cocooning, may nominate a temporary agent to collect their payment. The form is available at all post offices and online at anpost.com/tempagent

Head of Communications at An Post, Anna McHugh says people shouldn't worry about the money due to them...............