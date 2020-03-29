Ulster Provincial Secretary updates how Covid-19 has affected GAA in the province

The Ulster GAA Provincial Secretary, Brian McAvoy has provided an update after the recent announcements around the coronavirus.

Earlier this month the GAA suspended all activity until March 29 that has since been extended until April 19.

In the statement McAvoy praised the GAA's volunteers saying ; "I commend the efforts of the countless volunteers in our clubs and counties who have risen to the challenge in recent weeks and selflessly given of their time to assist the most vulnerable in our communities. There is no better example of the GAA’s community ethos.

You can view the full statement below.