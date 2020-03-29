Three more NW COVID-19 patients have died

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been informed that 10 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died, 8 male and 2 female.

6 deaths are located in the east of the country, 3 in the northwest of the country and 1 in the south. The median age of today’s reported deaths is 77.

There have now been 46 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 200 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Sunday 29 March.

There are now 2,615 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, 24 of them in Donegal.