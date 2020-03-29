First flight carrying PPE has landed in Dublin Airport

The first in a series of flights carrying personal protective equipment for healthcare staff has landed at Dublin Airport.

An Aer Lingus plane made the 50-hour round trip to Beijing - leaving Ireland yesterday morning.

Health Minister Simon Harris said yesterday there will be 10 more similar flights due before April 1st.

Air Traffic Control at Dublin Airport had this message for the crew as they came in to land:

Meanwhile, a Donegal based company is planning to use their ties with China to import Personal Protective Equipment for local doctors during the Covid-19 crisis.

Walmek Security Innovations Teo in Burtonport has launched a fundraiser. They hope to buy PPE for medics in the county. They are planning to make an order with their contacts in China in the coming weeks.