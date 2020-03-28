Sinn Fein MLA calls for financial assistance for cross-border workers

A Sinn Féin MLA has called on the Irish government to provide financial assistance to workers who live in the north but work in the south who lose their jobs as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

The Irish Government has launched a ‘COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment’ for people who have lost their jobs but at present this does not apply to people who live in the north and work in the south.

Sinn Fein MLA Karen Mullan says it’s vital cross-border workers who have lost their jobs can avail of financial support from the Irish Government.