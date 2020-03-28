Health Minister confirms construction workers NOT essential workers

The Health Minister has confirmed construction workers are NOT considered essential and should stay at home.

The government's imposed strict new measures, asking people not to leave their homes for the next two weeks.

The exceptions are to buy food or household goods, attend medical appointments, exercise within 2 kilometres of your home or for vital family reasons.

People CAN leave home to attend essential work - construction work isn't included, unless it's to build something crucial to Ireland's response to the pandemic.

Health Minister Simon Harris explains some of the jobs that are considered essential: