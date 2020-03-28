‘Frank was well known, well liked and well respected’ – Kavanagh

There is shock and sadness in the county at news of the death of well known disability advocate Frank Larkin.

He made a huge contributions to advocating for better conditions for people with disabilities all over Donegal and he volunteered with Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Ireland both locally and nationally.

Through his work with Donegal Centre for Independent Living, he was involved in a range of different projects both at home and further afield.

Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh paid tribute to Frank as a well known, well liked and well respected man: