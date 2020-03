Tánaiste Simon Coveney has appealed to other political parties to join Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil in a coalition government.

He said a "strong and stable" government will be needed to respond to the Coronavirus and the economic and health challenges it's bringing.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are negotiating a programme for government, but need at least 8 more TDs to join them.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney appealed to the Green Party and others to form a government in the coming weeks: