A number of new vehicles have been received by Gardai in Donegal as part of measures announced to help assist the community during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Gardaí from Letterkenny and Buncrana collected the vehicles yesterday which they say will enable them to help more people.

People are being reminded in the case of needing assistance to contact Gardai in Letterkenny, Buncrana, Milford or Ballyshannon.