Man claiming symptoms of Covid 19 coughs at police in Derry

A man has been charged with two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent after coughing in the direction of two police officers in Derry after previously stating that he was experiencing symptoms of Covid-19.

The 33 year old was initially arrested following a crash in the city yesterday evening.

Police investigating a road traffic collision in Derry yesterday evening have arrested a 33-year-old man.

Police received a report of the collision at the Creggan Heights roundabout just after 6:45pm.

Police attended the scene to find three damaged cars, with one female passenger taken to hospital for treatment to injuries.

The man was arrested on suspicion of a number of driving-related offences, including driving with excess alcohol and causing grievous bodily injury by driving carelessly when unfit.

Inspector Spence says while en route to Custody, he was further arrested for assault on police.

The suspect is then reported to have intentionally coughed in the direction of two Constables travelling in the same vehicle, having previously stated he was experiencing symptoms of Covid-19.

He was subsequently further arrested on two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

He remains in custody and police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dash cam footage, to come forward.