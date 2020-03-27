Local Link evening services on DRT routes suspended

Local Link Donegal Sligo Leitrim evening services on door-to-door routes are being suspended with immediate effect.

These resources will instead be redeployed, where practical, to the delivery of community support services for passengers who need medical and food supplies within rural areas, in particular the elderly, the vulnerable, and the sick.

In a statement the National Transport Authority confirms that public transport services will continue to run and all other Local Link services shall continue with regular updates to be provided over the coming days.

Local Link is working with local authorities, agencies, community and volunteer groups, the GAA, and An Garda Síochána to ensure that vulnerable members of the community can avail of a trusted and coordinated support services over the coming weeks and months.

This will mean providing additional trips where possible for essential travel to purchase provisions and making contact with passengers who are not travelling but may require assistance.

Local Link is offering a collect and deliver service, where possible, from pharmacies and local shops for passengers, delivering critical medical supplies to the elderly, the vulnerable and sick within rural areas.

Those in need of such support should contact their Local Link provider directly.