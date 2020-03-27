Donegal TD calls for suspension of more non-essential businesses

There's further concern that some workplaces may not be safe because the nature of the work doesn't allow for adequate social distancing.

Pearse Doherty says there are many cases where one family member is continuing to work in a potentially exposed environment while the rest are at home.

The Donegal TD says there must be a suspension of more non-essential business during the pandemic with those affected given their income equivalent.

Speaking in the Dail, Deputy Doherty says these families are very worried and further action must be taken by Government: