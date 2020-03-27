Daniel O’Donnell urging people to make donation on Daffodil Day

Daniel O'Donnell is urging people to make a donation to the Irish Cancer Society on Daffodil Day.

The society was forced to cancel its street collections and fundraising events due to be held today because of the coronavirus.

Instead, people can make a donation online or through their phone to support the charity, which would usually raise four million euro from Daffodil Day.

The singer says this money helps the Irish Cancer Society to provide vital supports, and he's urging people to support it in other ways: