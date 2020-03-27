Council temporarily suspends over the counter motor tax service

Donegal County Council is suspending its over the counter motor tax service as of close of business this evening.

The Council's COVID-19 Crisis Management Team has decided that the motor tax service will not be available across the counters at each of the Council's Public Service Centres and Lifford as part of measures to slow the spread of the virus.

Customers can however, continue to avail of Motor Tax Services online by post to Letterkenny Public Services Centre and or via a drop box for applications which will be available in each Public Service Centre and at Three Rivers Centre, Lifford.

Councillor Liam Blaney believes this does not go far enough.

He is calling on the Management of Donegal County Council to consider taking similar action with other council divisions: