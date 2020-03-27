Coronavirus test centres open in Donegal

A COVID-19 test centre has opened today at O'Donnell Park in Letterkenny.

The centre will operate on a drive through basis.

In the interim St Conal's Hospital, Letterkenny will continue to operate as a test centre.

The HSE has also confirmed that the Lakeside Centre, Ballyshannon is being developed as a drive through test centre by today.

Testing will be targeted to those in an at risk group or those with a high risk of exposure to Covid-19, who also have symptoms of fever and at least one other sign such as; a cough, shortness of breath or sore throat.

People with testing appointments booked for today are advised to attend the testing centre and Healthcare workers with a confirmed appointment should attend their appointment regardless of the date.