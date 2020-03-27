Coronavirus crisis impacting on Donegal Olympians’ training

Two Donegal Olympians have been speaking about the impact the Coronavirus crisis is having on their training, and in particular, their Olympic preparations.

Raphoe based badminton champion Chloe Magee says the crisis has severely disrupted her training.

In particular, she says qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics has been thrown into disarray.....

Walker Brendan Boyce was to have flown to a training camp in Spain tomorrow, but instead he is at home in Cork, and will remain there for the moment.

He says he is lucky in that he doesn't require access to gyms and other facilities, and can continue to do his training on the road...........