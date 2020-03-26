Urgent calls for more COVID-19 test centres in Donegal

The Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen MD is calling for COVID-19 test centres to be more localised.

Changes announced last night means a person now needs to present with at least two symptoms of the virus including a fever, before being considered for testing.

You also need to be either at risk, a healthcare worker or having been in close contact with a confirmed case.

Cllr Martin McDermott says people living in north Inishowen who may be suitable for testing will clearly be very unwell and will have to travel over an hour to get to a centre in Letterkenny.

Cllr McDermott says more centres need to be established across the county as a matter of urgency: