Moville Clothing begin making scrubs for frontline workers

The co-owner of a family-run clothing business in Moville says their decision to start making scrubs for front-line workers was a no-brainer.

Moville Clothing which usually specialises in clerical shirts and legal attire decided to turn their attentions towards helping the health service during the crisis following a meeting with their team last week.

Production is said to be exceptionally busy since with workers manufacturing the scrubs at a high turnaround.

Ray Doherty, co-owner of Moville Clothing says it's important for everyone who is in a position to help frontline staff to do so: