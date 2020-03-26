Mid June target for GAA

The GAA's targeting the 15th of June as a potential date for the resumption of games.

They have indicated there will be a two week lead in time necessary to allow players build requisite fitness.

The Gaelic Football Championship match between London and Roscommon which was scheduled for May 3rd, has been called off.

That game was due to take place in Ruislip on the 3rd of May but like the meeting of New York and Galway, it's now off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Leinster and Munster hurling championships are now likely to be moved to knock-out format instead of round-robin.