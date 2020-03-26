Help available for under pressure Donegal voluntary groups

The Donegal Volunteer Centre has urged any local voluntary groups facing an increased demand for their services to make contact with them.

Centre Manager John Curran says over 6,000 people have signed up to the national volunteering database at www.i-vol.ie to offer their help during the COVID-19 crisis.

Mr Curran says in light of the crisis, Donegal Volunteer Centre is refocusing its priorities and resources to help organisations and volunteers respond effectively.

He's urging any organisations that need support, or members of the public wishing to volunteer to go to www.volunteerdonegal.ie