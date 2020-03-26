Donegal Gardai praised for ‘putting shoulder to the wheel’

The Donegal GRA Spokesperson says Gardai are putting their shoulder to the wheel in tackling the current crisis.

It comes as the Policing Authority has today commended the extensive work being undertaken by An Garda Siochana throughout the country both in relation to the current emergency and to regular Garda responsibilities.

Measures within the force include an increased fleet, more resources and a big focus on community policing.

Donegal GRA Spokesperson Brendan O'Connor says Gardai locally are doing everything they can in preparing for every eventually and that must be recognised: