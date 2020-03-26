Dáil meets to pass emergency laws & talks to continue

The Dáil meets today to pass emergency laws to deal with the impact of the coronavirus.

All stages of the omnibus bill are expected to pass during a 10-hour sitting with reduced attendance.

It includes a 3.7 billion euro social welfare package, and a temporary ban on evictions and rent increases.

The Dáil will also elect a Leas Ceann Comhairle - likely to be Independent TD Denis Naughten.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil say they have agreed to have more talks in the coming days to try to form a new government.

Both parties described yesterday's discussions as 'productive'.

They also say they are looking to form a stable majority government that will help Ireland recover after Covid-19.