Concern locally over availability of Personal Protective Equipment

The availability of Personal Protective Equipment for workers has been raised by a number of public representatives on both sides of the border.

It follows claims that in some instances, workers are not being protected.

Yesterday, a number of staff left their posts at Moy Park in Portadown, claiming that the workplace was unsafe and they were not being adequately protected.

Last evening, West Donegal Councillor Michael Colm Mac Giolla Easbuig said he had been contacted in relation to safety concerns about a large employer in West Donegal. He said he was told that gloves, masks, and hand sanitiser were not being made available, and the government’s order to ensure physical distancing was not being enforced.

North of the border, West Tyrone MP Órfhlaith Begley said engineering and manufacturing firms who have had to close could help provide protective equipment for essential workers to help stop the spread of COVID-19, as is happening at O'Neills in Strabane.

She's been in contact with a number of engineering firms in the Tyrone area who have had to close temporarily, and they have stocks of items of PPE such as masks and protective clothing which may be of use which they would be happy to provide to others in the battle to stop the spread of COVID-19.