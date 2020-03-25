Tory Island Ferry Service to be curtailed

Following a meeting between Comharchumann Thoraí & Tory Ferry and consultation with The Department of Culture Heritage and the Gaeltacht and the HSE, it has been decided to reduce the ferry service to the Island in a bid to reduce the number of people travelling to and from the Island.

In a statement, Comharchumann Thorai says it's necessary for the health and safety of this vulnerable community it is important to minimise the threat of the coronavirus coming onto the Island.

The reduced service, which comes into effect on Friday, will see ferries running on Monday, Wednesday & Saturday only. Magheroarty 08.30, Tory 09.30 and Magheroarty 15.30 and Tory 16.30. This situation will be monitored regularly and may be reduced further if the situation worsens.