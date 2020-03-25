Thousands of Covid-19 tests cancelled – GP

Patients who have been given an appointment for a Covid-19 test will still be swabbed.

But under new priority measures issued last night, people who previously sought tests will not now receive them, and should apply again through their GP.

From now on people will only be tested if they have a fever and coughing or breathlessness, they must also be either at risk, a healthcare worker or a close contact of a confirmed case.

Dr Dennis McCauley from the Covid-19 GP group says tens of thousands of patients have effectively had tests cancelled................