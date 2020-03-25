Sliabh Liag Visitor facilities closed due to Covid-19

Visitor facilities at Sliabh Liag have been closed following the escalation of the COVID 19 pandemic.

The Board of Comhlacht Pobail Shliabh Liag has closed the facilities until further notice, while access to the cliffs is also be restricted.

In a statement, Donegal Co Council say that furthermore over the weekend the area experienced a huge influx of visitors and this has given rise to genuine fears for residents who live in the immediate vicinity of the Sliabh Liag Cliffs.

In order to comply with Physical Distancing guidelines, future access to the cliffs will be restricted with immediate effect.

These restrictions will be reviewed in line with public health guidelines.

Donegal County Council is asking the Public to comply fully with the new restrictions being implemented.