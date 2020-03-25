New protocols for Covid-19 testing

Thousands of people waiting for a Covid-19 test who don't have an appointment yet will now not be tested, and will have to contact their GP again.

Patients will need to meet revised criteria to qualify in future and will have to display two major symptoms - a fever and either a cough or shortness of breath.

They also need to be either contacts of a confirmed case, healthcare staff or vulnerable group.

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan says they have to prioritise cases:

On the island of Ireland, there are now more than 1,500 people with coronavirus.

Another 24 cases were confirmed in the North yesterday, bringing its total to 172.

First Minister Arlene Foster says only those deemed as 'essential' should be at work.