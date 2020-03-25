Michael Martin pays tribute to Hugh Conaghan

Fianna Fáil Party Leader Micheál Martin TD has expressed his sadness at the passing of former Fianna Fáil TD for Donegal Hugh Conaghan.

Deputy Martin said, “It is with great sadness I learned of the passing of Hugh Conaghan. Hugh was a truly great TD and proud Donegal man who represented his constituencies of Donegal and Donegal North East over a 12-year career in Dáil Éireann and from 1974 to 1999 as a County Councillor in Donegal.

“Hugh left his mark on Donegal politics and is well regarded by all for his tireless and dedicated work in his community. It is down to this hard work that he was returned to Dáil Éireann five times by the people of Donegal.

“Hugh was immensely proud of his family involvement in Fianna Fáil which is continued by his son, former Councillor Francis Conaghan and his grandson Hugh Conaghan who currently serves on the Fianna Fáil National Executive.

“He was deeply devoted to his late wife Jean and they had many happy decades together.

“On behalf of the Fianna Fáil Party I want to extend our sympathies and thoughts to his children Eugene, Patrick, Elizabeth, Francis, and Sinéad at this time.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."