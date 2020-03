Tributes have been paid to former Donegal TD Hugh Conaghan, who has died at the age of 93.

Mr Conaghan, who was based in Newtowncunningham was elected to Dáil Éireann in 1977, and served in the Dail for 12 years. He lost his seat at the 1989 general election to party colleague Dr James McDaid, and failed to regain it in next general election in 1992.

He also served for several years as a member of Donegal County Council.