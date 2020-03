Sport Ireland CEO John Treacy has said that high performance grants for athletes will be guaranteed until the Olympics are held in Japan in 2021.

The Tokyo Games have been postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the 114 Irish athletes availing of state funding are Milford walker Brendan Boyce, Letterkenny runner Mark English, Raphoe Badminton duo Chloe and Sam Magee and Derry’s Paralympic Gold Medalist Jason Smyth.