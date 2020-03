A contractor has been issued to address on-going safety concerns at a Glenties housing estate.

The residents of Clos Naomh Conaill have been experiencing major issues with drainage over the past number of years with some of the land around houses sinking.

However its been confirmed that works are to start at the beginning of May to replace a storm drain in the area.

Local Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says the work will be extensive...............