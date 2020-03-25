Clarity needed on fate of cross border workers – Begley

There are urgent calls for more clarity for cross-border workers on the current emergency lockdown measures in the North.

It's estimated that more than 30,000 workers cross the border every day for work, many of them employed in hospitals and health services.

The lockdown in the north has left many concerned about how it will impact them when they work in one jurisdiction and live in another.

MP Órfhlaith Begley says there needs to be cooperation between ministers north and south to ensure these cross-border workers not left in limbo............