Ryanair expects to ground most flights for two months

Ryanair expects to ground most of its flights today and says they won't resume for two months.

Europe's largest airline has now offered its aircraft to EU Governments to help during the coronavirus crisis.

The airline says it's had to halve its office staff because of social distancing.

Ryanair's now offered its aircraft to all EU Governments for rescue flights, the movement of vital medicine, personal protective equipment and emergency food supplies if needed.

And it says its working with EU Governments on rescue flights for any stranded passengers to bring them home.

Aer Lingus meanwhile says it still hoping to continue operating with a reduced schedule of flights.