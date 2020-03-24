Police in Strabane & Derry warn over cold callers & scammers

Police in Derry and Strabane are urging the public to be on their guard against cold callers and scammers.

They have confirmed that the criminals continue to prey on the community by taking advantage of householders, even during the COVID 19 pandemic.

In a statement Chief Superintendent Simon Walls said: “Unfortunately, during these unprecedented times there are still despicable people who are out to make money by taking advantage of others.

With so many people either working or self-isolating from home, police say that their advice on cold callers is more important than ever.

Scammers are exploiting the situation people now find themselves in with police receiving reports criminals calling to the homes of older or vulnerable people, telling them they will do their grocery shopping for them for a small fee.

These people take the money but never deliver the goods.

Police are making a direct appeal to friends and loved ones of older people, or those who are vulnerable in our communities to please, take a few minutes and have a conversation with them about what they can do to help protect themselves and their homes.