People urged to stay at home as part of new measures

People are being urged to stay at home where possible and only attend work if it is considered essential.

The government's announced another series of measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Ireland.

All non essential retail outlets are to close to the public from midnight tonight.

It's in a bid to allow the health service deal with the expected increase in the number of cases in the coming weeks.

All previous measures announced by the government have been extended to Sunday April 19th.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says people should only head out for essential supplies and other limited reasons: