Patsy McGonagle says Olympic postponement is right decision

The Tokyo Olympics will take place in 2021.

Organisers of the 2020 Games, due to begin on the 24th of July, have agreed to the postponement of the event by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe confirmed that he has asked for the Games to be moved to next year and the International Olympic Committee has agreed.

He says a full games will take place in Japan before the end of next year.

Highland's Athletics Correspondent and Manager to Ireland teams at previous games is Patsy McGonagle, he says its the right decision...