O’Neills a ‘silver lining’ for frontline staff during crisis

The Managing Director of O'Neills Sportswear in Strabane has described a new move in manufacturing scrubs for local and primary care trusts as a silver lining for unprecedented times.

The company is set to manufacture in the region of 50,000 scrubs as part the national effort to help frontline NHS staff tackle the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Last week, O'Neills had to suspend the manufacturing of their sportswear and temporarily lay off staff due to sporting activities being cancelled.

But O'Neills boss Kieran Kennedy says attentions then turned to how the company could best utilise their well-established production lines to help during this crisis.

He says work is to start right away: