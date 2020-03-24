More restrictions on public gatherings could be issued

The National Public Health Emergency Team's meeting today to consider issuing further advice on restricting public gatherings.

Yesterday the Taoiseach acknowledged more may be needed if people keep ignoring social distancing guidelines.

Two further deaths from Covid-19 were announced last night, bringing the total to six, along with 219 new cases.

As things stand, schools are due to reopen on Monday.

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan says it's something that'll also be considered at today's meeting: