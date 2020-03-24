Gardai renew appeal over Burnfoot burglary

Gardaí in Buncrana are renewing their appeal in relation to a burglary which happened in Burnfoot in August last year.

On that Sunday morning, August 11th, at around 10.15am the home of an elderly woman in Magherabeg, Burnfoot was broken into by two males.

It is believed that they entered the house through a rear window.

The elderly lady was in the bathroom at the time and when she returned to her bedroom she noticed a door was open to another room that had previously been closed.

The room had been ransacked. The lady the witnessed two males in her garden who then jumped her front wall and ran in the direction of Tooban.

One male was taller than the other; both were wearing plain chequed shirts and runners. One male had orange/red light trousers on while the other males trousers were dark in colour.

There was a large quantity of cash stolen that had been in an old worn leather purse/holder that was brown in colour.

If anyone has any information that would assist with this investigation please contact Gardai in Buncrana.