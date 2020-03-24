Disgust as bottles dumped at overflowing recycling centres

With pubs, hotels and restaurants shut, recycling banks in Donegal are said to be experiencing a surge in people leaving off their empty glass bottles.

However some of the recycling banks are full to capacity which is resulting in bags of rubbish being dumped beside them.

Donegal County Council is being urged to monitor the situation closely and increase removal operations.

Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh says the local authority is doing its best, but there's an onus on the general public to call back another day if the banks are full to capacity: