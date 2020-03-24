COVID- 19: New measures by Government here

Paschal Donohoe says Coronavirus will see an economic crisis like no other where otherwise healthy and viable businesses have been struck down

Paschal Donohoe says the € 410 income supplement will be tax free and the criteria will be a "minimum 25% decline in turnover or inability to pay employees" that's set down in guidelines

Taoiseach confirms the COVID illness benefit will now also apply to family members who have to self isolate because someone in their home gets Coronavirus

Leo Varadkar says this is not a lockdown - he does not want to use that term

Emergency bill on Thursday will allow former members of the Defence Forces to be re-recruited at the rank they left at

Private hospitals will work as public hospitals which should add 2,000 beds. They agreed to do that free of charge

Companies can benefit from 70% back from the government if they keep people employed and pay the other 30%

This will be capped at 38,000 salary a year or € 410 a week from the government

COVID emergency payment is to be increased to € 350 a week. As will illness benefit with the chance for companies to top that up further

All sporting events even behind closed doors cancelled

No travel within or outside Ireland should happen unless it's absolutely necessary.

All planned cruise ship travel to Ireland will cease

Varadkar says construction sites and factories do not have to be shut but physical distancing can be employed

All theatres, clubs, hairdressers etc to shut

"I'm asking you to stay at home if at all possible" says the Taoiseach.

You should only leave home to go to work if your work is essential and can't be done remotely

Asking only to have groups of 4 people