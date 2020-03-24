Council offers deferrals in commercial rates

Donegal County Council is to introduce a new Commercial Rates deferral to support businesses impacted by the coronavirus.

The scheme, offered on a case by case basis will allow businesses worst affected by the pandemic to defer payments until the end of May.

Ratepayers experiencing difficulties in paying their Commercial Rates are being encouraged to contact the Council directly.

Local authorities have agreed to engage with ratepayers with a view to allowing those businesses worst affected by the Covid-19 outbreak to defer Commercial Rates payments until the end of May 2020.

The Council is cognisant of the fact that, as the Covid-19 situation continues, the adverse impact on businesses will evolve and the categories of ratepayers experiencing difficulties may change.

Income from Commercial Rates makes up approximately 24% of Donegal County Council's budget each year and is critical for the continuing operations of services such as Fire and Emergency Services, Flooding Emergency Responses, Housing, Roads and other key services.

Ratepayers can contact calling the Council or by emailing info@donegalcoco.ie