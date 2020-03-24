Brendan Boyce backs calls to postpone Olympics

It's looking likely that the 2020 Olympic Games will be postponed.

The Games are scheduled to start in Tokyo on July 24th, but are highly unlikely to go ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The IOC have given themselves a month to decide on their next steps, but Canada and Australia have already pulled out of the event.

The Olympic Federation of Ireland will seek the input of its member associations and athletes before deciding on their participation.

Donegal Olympian Brendan Boyce has already back the calls for the games to be called off.

The Finn Valley Walker said in a social media post, "I would do almost anything to wear the green of Ireland.

Please let the IOC come to it's senses. Postpone now. The world demands it."